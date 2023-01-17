Goldman Sachs income slides by £2bn with investment banking bearing brunt of a drop in dealmaking

Net income was $1.3bn (£1.1bn) in the quarter ending December 31, down from $3.9bn in the same period last year

Goldman Sachs underperformed analyst estimates as a near halving in investment banking revenue and an expansion in loss provisions led to a steep drop in income.

Net income was $1.3bn (£1.1bn) in the quarter ending 31 December 2022, down from $3.9bn in the same period last year.

Goldman’s earnings per share were $3.32, down from $10.81 last year and substantially below analyst estimates of $5.25.

While net interest income increased to $2.1bn from $1.8bn last year, provision for credit losses increased to $972m from $344 last year.

This was primarily “related to the credit card and point-of-sale loan portfolios”.

Read more Goldman Sachs to axe more than 3,000 bankers in just days

The Wall Street giant recorded revenue of $10.6bn, down from $12.6bn last year and undershooting analyst estimates of $11.1bn as revenue in its asset and wealth management and global banking and markets divisions fell.

Revenue generated by the global banking and markets division revenue was $6.5bn for the fourth quarter of 2022, 14 per cent lower than last year.

Investment banking fees fell 48 per cent to $1.9bn, due to a decline in dealmaking although this was partially offset by a 44 per cent increase in fixed income currencies and commodities due to higher interest rates. Revenue in Equities also fell.

Asset and wealth management revenue fell 27 per cent reflecting lower revenue in equity and debt investments.

Platform solutions revenue more than doubled to $513m from $189m last year as revenue in consumer platforms and transaction banking rose, reflecting higher credit card balances and deposit balances in each arm.

Platform Solutions is a new unit housing fintech and many of Goldman’s consumer banking products such as the Apple Card and Greensky which was announced as part of restructuring plans in October.

Last week, Goldman refiled quarterly earnings reports which showed that Platform Solutions had lost over $3bn in the last three years. It also axed over 3,000 employees in one of the most aggressive cost-cutting measures in its history.

David Solomon, chair and CEO of Goldman Sachs, said: “Our clear, near term focus is realising the benefits of our strategic realignment which will strengthen our core businesses, scale our growth platforms and improve efficiency.”

“The foundation of all of our strategic efforts is our client franchise which is second to none.”