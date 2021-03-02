Goldman Sachs, Citi, JP Morgan - the institutional roll call continues as Bitcoin spikes above $50,000

Crypto at a Glance

Has the momentum turned in favour of Bitcoin again? The leading cryptocurrency this morning briefly popped its head back up over $50,000 for the first time in six days and continues to hover around the $49,000 level.

Is the move part of a more sustained recovery, or is it just a continuation of recent volatility?

The move certainly comes amidst a raft of bullish news, with several giants of the financial service industry queuing up to either lavish praise on the cryptocurrency or potentially move (or return) into the space.

A new report by US banking giant Citi has suggested Bitcoin could become “an international trade currency” as it evolves, while a new Fidelity Investments report has posited the view that Bitcoin has evolved to the point that it could be treated as a form of digital gold. Whichever it is – and it could well be both – it’s very good news.

Coindesk, meanwhile, reports ‘sources close to the matter’ as saying that investment bank Goldman Sachs has relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus. It also speculates that the bank plans to once again support Bitcoin futures trading.

It’s green all the way down the board today, as cryptocurrencies continue to recover last week’s losses. The battle for third continues, with Binance Coin leapfrogging ADA again. The move comes as ADA drops slightly, despite yesterday successfully hard-forking to its new Mary upgrade. What impact will the upgrade have on the long-term price action?

In the Markets

Name Price Price Change (24h) Price Change (7 days) Bitcoin (BTC) $49,116.70 +6.34% -1.77% Ethereum (ETH) $1,564.42 +9.19% -2.02% XRP (Ripple) $0.4439 +4.34% -13.83% Monero (XMR) $227.19 +7.39% +11.58% Polkadot (DOT) $35.98 +7.24% +4.11% Algorand (ALGO) $1.08 +6.48% +9.82% Cardano (ADA) $1.22 -3.07% +24.02% Chainlink (LINK) $29.41 +17.38% +8.59% Aave (AAVE) $385.63 +5.48% +12.60% UniSwap (UNI) $26.53 +17.76% +14.85% Celsius (CEL) $4.69 +0.04% -9.21% Binance Coin (BNB) $251.77 +14.04% +8.67% Crypto market cap $1,499,160,339,131 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap Index -0.04 MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index +11.21 MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index +1.69 Prices and data as of [08:30, 2/03/2021] Source: CryptoCompare.com, MVIS

The Bitcoin economy

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, March 1 2021, at a price of $49,631.24 – down from $45,137.77 the day before.



The daily high yesterday was $49,784.02 and the daily low was $45,115.09.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $8,562.45. In 2019, it was $3,859.58.

As of today, buying Bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $910,126,141,016, up from $876,439,281,969 yesterday. That means it is still the eighth largest asset in the world and closing in on Alphabet, which has a market cap of $1.399 trillion. The total market cap of gold is $10.907 trillion at time of writing. Getting closer!

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $54,465,753,669, up from $50,488,271,010 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 80.59%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment is right back up to 78 again today, after dipping into fear yesterday temporarily.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is 61.71. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is 54.79. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In my view, bitcoin has evolved to the point that it could be treated as a form of digital gold…a possible counterweight to future monetary inflation.”

Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro Fidelity Global Asset Allocation

What they said yesterday…

Mr Wonderful is in the game

Is #bitcoin a currency? Property? An asset? Maybe all of the above, I’m going with a 3% portfolio allocation and am looking at investing in miners that can create coin under a mandate of 0 carbon so sustainably! https://t.co/qgAXZVZXzh — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) March 1, 2021

Mind bending

Billionaires aren't buying bitcoin.



They're selling their cash. #Bitcoin — loomdart (@loomdart) March 2, 2021

It’s happening!

Congratulations to those who bought Bitcoin early, pumped up the price, and who've been dumping into the hype. You succeeded in getting Wall Street to buy into the mania. When I first learned about #Bitcoin I didn't think smart investors would be dumb enough to buy. I was wrong. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 1, 2021

Congrats, Cardano

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!: We can confirm that the #Cardano ‘Mary’ protocol update was successfully applied to the #Cardano mainnet tonight at 21:44:51 UTC via a managed hard fork combinator event.



Welcome to the beginning of an exciting new multi-asset era on #Cardano $ADA 1/4 pic.twitter.com/vk3qDrIIds — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) March 1, 2021

