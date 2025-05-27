Gold can command a double for Newnham

Mark Newnham looks to build on his impressive Happy Valley record this season.

RACING fans should anticipate rain and possible thunderstorms when racing gets underway with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

With the action taking place on the narrow and tricky C+3 circuit, where low draws and fast starts have largely dominated results in recent seasons, punters will need to be at the top of their game to get through the card unscathed.

With regular go-to jockey Zac Purton sidelined by a one-meeting suspension, bettors will need to look elsewhere for inspiration, and it may be worth following the fortunes of trainer Mark Newnham.

The talented and respected Newnham has been a regular visitor to the winners’ circle this season with 39 victories, but it is at the city track where his record is particularly impressive.

He currently leads the unofficial trainers’ title race at Happy Valley with 22 wins. Notably, 19 of those have come in six-furlong races. With a further 14 runners placed over the sprint course, he boasts an impressive 36 per cent win-and-place strike rate at the track this season.

With a handful of runners from the stable lining up at the Valley, it is worth focusing on a couple of his contenders who both run over six furlongs and appear to have winning chances.

TACTICAL COMMAND finally draws a good gate (stall four) in the second division of the Ciron Handicap over six furlongs at 2.10pm.

The five-year-old, who has won twice over the course and distance earlier this season, has struggled with wide draws in recent runs but was noted making late headway when the race was all but over behind Hayday a fortnight ago.

Jockey Alexis Badel, aboard for all three of his career victories, retains the ride, he’s well drawn for a smooth trip, and looks capable of launching a strong challenge in the home straight.

Opposition includes the Douglas Whyte-trained Young Arrow, who drops in class and holds strong claims for an overdue win, and My Day My Way, whose form is solid but must overcome a wide draw.

Later on the card, track specialist SPICY GOLD can complete a double for Newnham when he bids to enhance his already impressive Valley record in the Seine Handicap over six furlongs at 3.50pm.

The son of So You Think has recorded three wins and three placings from just eight starts at the city circuit this season and continues to improve.

He remains in top condition based on recent trackwork and, with another favourable draw, will be hard to stop when jockey Badel presses the button in the closing stages.

It may also be worth keeping an eye on front-runner Sports Legend in the same contest. With in-form rider Ellis Wong claiming a seven-pound allowance, he’s now racing below his last winning mark and could be dangerous if allowed a soft lead.

POINTERS

Tactical Command 2.10pm Happy Valley

Spicy Gold 3.50pm Happy Valley