Going vegan for Veganuary? Check out these gourmet options.

January is set to be one hell of a slog. If you’re giving up meat on top of everything else, don’t let that be a millstone around your neck, rather a mood-boosting escape from the teduim of lockdown. These amazing vegan delivery, teaching and finish-at-home options will make sure your veganuary meals are restaurant quality.

Pied à Terre Vegan Feast

Pied à Terre, one of the longest-standing Michelin-starred restaurants in London, has launched an at-home vegan feast. The restaurant’s Vegan Feast delivery service offers a three-course menu designed for sharing every Friday. Example dishes from the weekly-changing menu include globe artichoke and pink peppercorn soup, vegetable green curry with lemon pilau rice, and chocolate mousse with bananas and toasted desiccated coconut.

Made In Oldstead Vegetarian Food Box

Made In Oldstead is the brainchild of world renowned Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks. With ingredients grown on and around the family farm in Oldstead, Yorkshire, the Vegetarian Food Box menu costs £42 for three courses for 2 people and includes celeriac and apple velouté, wild mushroom duxelle, roast cauliflower curry, and rhubarb with honey and ginger.

Dirty Vegan’s Ultimate Vegan Kit

Dirty Vegan, sister restaurant to Dirty Bones, has devised a new menu of plant-based comfort food, available as a finish-at-home kit.

Partnering with Beyond Meat, Vida Bakery and Meda CBD Drinks, Dirty Vegan has created a £42 meal kit available from this week, with everything you need to make a Dirty Vegan spread including two vegan chilli cheeseburgers (with Beyond Meat patties), skinny Fries, a bottle of Espresso Medatini and two cans of Meda Functional CBD drinks. Each box includes instructions and recipe cards.

Cooking With Tom Aikens

If you’re in the mood for something a little more hands on, top chef Tom Aikens has announced a series of virtual cookery lessons, presented from his excellent Mayfair restaurant Muse. The series includes Meat Free Mondays throughout January, February and March. Costing just £60 for the full course (six classes, starting this week), it’s an ideal opportunity for those looking to reduce their meat-consumption and learn new skills in plant-based cooking, from the healthy to the indulgent.

The Athenian Plant Based Menu

The Athenian has introduced a vegan delivery service featuring plantbased dishes such as vegan gyros, tomato croquettes, courgette fritters and This Isn’t Chicken Nuggets, all available as a souvlaki wrap or in a box meal. The Athenian works closely with celebrated vegan cheese brand Violife to create the ultimate vegan halloumi fries and all dishes are served alongside an array of refreshing and zingy salads and sauces.

Green Haus from HOME-X by Six by Nico

The team behind Six by Nico has launched Green Haus, a new vegan brand offering eight vegan dishes including Korean gochujang carrots with hot and sour kimchi; Levantine Muhammara; Chipotle five bean estofado with tomato and roasted scallion; and sweet piquillo pepper tabbouleh. Priced at £55 including a bottle of vegan wine, the Green Haus will be available from 7 January.

Kurami

Food and drink delivery service Kurami is offering a selection of vegan dishes available to order online. It includes a Kurami rainbow burger with a crispy vegan pattie; Kurami’s chickpea tofu; and a Pineapple poke bowl. The highfalutin bumf says Kurami has “a mission to improve gut-health and overall well-being [with] inventive menus [that] fuse ancient ingredients with ground-breaking superfoods, designed to elevate your health by harnessing the medicinal power of food.”

No. Fifty Cheyne’s Seasonal Vegan Menu

No. Fifty Cheyne has launched a new Vegan grill menu, available for delivery alongside its Sunday Roasts. The menu has been created by executive chef Iain Smith using seasonal ingredients grown by the acclaimed Ben Brown from A E Brown Farms in the Arreton Valley in the Isle of Wight. Dishes include grilled butternut squash with maple syrup and vinegar dressing, and portobello mushrooms with garlic. No. Fifty Cheyne is available for delivery from Friday to Sunday.

Virtual de Lux

Virtual de Lux is a new “virtual restaurant” offering delivery across London. It’s now offering a “Forgotten Vegetable” menu here that makes use of plant-based ingredients including Teriyaki roasted aubergine; thyme and garlic butternut squash; and a hearty vegan stew.

Pasta Evangelists

Pasta Evangelists is offering a range of vegan dishes each week in January, including lentil and red wine lasagne, and creamy mac and greens. Pasta lovers can choose from a rotation of five nutritious, vegan recipes, all featuring Pasta Evangelists signature hand-rolled pasta and fresh produce sourced from Italy.

Pure Package

The Pure Package, a gourmet meal delivery service, has launched The Positivity Package, a daily-changing breakfast, lunch and dinner menu created by award-winning chefs and nutritionists. It will include dishes including raw buckwheat, mixed berries, walnut and apple porridge; Scrambled egg, roasted tomato and chives with organic rye bread; and miso cod with sesame wild rice, kale and carrot stir fry.

