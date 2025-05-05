Global jockey league: Dettori among stars set for $15m competition

Franki Dettori is among the 12 riders set to compete in a global jockey league next year

Frankie Dettori, Ryan Moore and William Buick are among a dozen elite riders who have signed up to compete in a global jockey league that its backers believe will revolutionise horse racing.

Australian James McDonald, Brazilian Joao Moreira and French jockeys Christophe Lemaire and Mickael Barzalona have also committed to the competition, which could start next year and is co-founded by former Godolphin chief John Ferguson.

The 12 jockeys will receive equity and their own teams and the league itself, which it is hoped will boast up to 10 events at the sport’s most prestigious racecourses and a $15m prize fund.

“It’s a project they have been working on for a few months and I am super excited,” said three-time Champion Jockey Dettori.

“It will appeal to a worldwide audience – especially after the Race For The Crown Netflix series – and I can’t wait to get started.”

The other riders involved are Japan’s Yutaka Take, American Irad Ortiz Jr, Frenchman Flavien Prat, Australian Zac Purton and Hong Kong superstar Vincent Ho.

Jockeys will race for their own teams and accrue points at six-race fixtures which could be held at courses including Ascot, York, Leopardstown, the Curragh, Longchamp and Chantilly as well as other famous tracks outside Europe.

“The line-up of jockeys that has been assembled from across the world is incredibly strong,” said Moore. “I’m excited about the prospect of being able to contribute to generating increased interest in the sport of horseracing globally.”

Global jockey league aims to win over new fans

Buick added: “It’s unique to get a group of jockeys of this calibre together from every corner of the globe. I think we all realise we need to drive change in the way our sport is marketed globally.

“The league is an amazing concept and the ownership model will allow me to use my profile to grow awareness of the sport across a broader audience in the years ahead.”

Ferguson and co-founder Lachlan Fitt, chief financial officer at betting group Entain’s business in Australia and New Zealand until earlier this year, are now seeking commercial partners to help fund the ambitious league.

“We have watched the success of other sports take the power of their athletes and build them into global icons, with the outcome being a whole new generation of fans that now feel a deeper human connection with the athletes,” said Fitt.

“The concept we have developed with our foundation jockeys is designed around following a similar model to other sports and we’re delighted that the world’s best jockeys have come together to drive this change in the way our sport is marketed to the next generation fan.”