Glazers to explore sale of Manchester United, state reports

Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, could be looking to sell the Premier League club. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League club Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, are reportedly ready to announce their intention to look at potential investment in the club.

The news could see one of the world’s most famous clubs change hands after a dynasty of ownership lasting 17 years.

The examination of potential income sources could include an auction, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

News comes just months after Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe, of Ineos fame, reportedly wanted a stake in the Manchester club.

United fans have long wanted the Glazers out of the club and have protested over their control of the 13-time Premier League winners.

If the club were to announce it’s intention to seek investment, or a full-blown sale, it would join Liverpool’s Fenway Sports Group in being an American firm looking to offload a Premier League club.

After London club Chelsea were sold for around $2.5bn (£2.1bn) earlier this year – after former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin – it was reported that Liverpool could have been sold for over $4bn (£3.4bn).

Manchester United, given its stature and marketability, could blow both of those valuations out of the water despite their lack of league trophies of late.

Reports of the potential intention to sell come as the club agreed to part ways with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo over recent events including an interview given which slated the club and its manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United and the Glazer family are yet to comment.