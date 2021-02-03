Glaxo and CureVac team up to produce variant-beating vaccines

GlaxoSmithKline (GKS) and CureVac will jointly develop next generational mRNA vaccines for Covid-19, with the hope of addressing multiple emerging variants in one vaccine.

Through the £150m partnership, GSK and CureVac will work together with the aim of offering broader protection against a variety of different Covid-19 variants, and to enable a quick response to new variants potentially emerging in the future.

Read more: Medical trial firm converts East End hotel as Covid19 nasal vaccine study ramps up

Development will begin immediately, with the target of introducing the new vaccine in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

GSK will also support the manufacturing of up to 100 million doses of CureVac’s first generation Covid-19 candidate CVnCoV in 2021.

The news comes as the coronavirus variant first identified in Kent acquired a mutation that may be partially resistant to existing vaccines.

The E484K mutation is the same change that has been identified in both the Brazilian and South African variants that have sparked international concern.

Read more: Covid-19: Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine could cut transmission by two-thirds

Speaking on Sky News this morning health secretary Matt Hancock said it was critical that news variants were “stamped out”.

“We’ve put in extra testing in place, with clear instructions to stay at home and avoid all other contact – that’s important,” he added.

The health secretary said the new variants meant we may need boosters of an adjusted vaccine to stay protected.

Antibodies for six months

Elsewhere a study from UK Biobank found nearly nine in 10 (88%) people who have had Covid-19 retain antibodies for six months, while 99 per cent of those who have had the virus retained antibodies for three months.

By December 2020 some 8.8 per cent of the UK population had been infected with Covid-19, with the number rising to 12.4 per cent in London.