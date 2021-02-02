Breaking: Kent Covid variant has mutated again and may be immune to vaccine

The coronavirus variant first identified in Kent has acquired a mutation that may be partially resistant to vaccines, senior scientists have warned.

The E484K mutation is the same change that has been identified in both the Brazilian and South African variants that have sparked international concern.

Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told the BBC: “The mutation of most concern, which we call E484K, has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country too.”

The mutation is understood to have occurred spontaneously, and has so far been found in 11 samples of around 200,000 that have been sequenced.

Scientists have warned that those who have been infected with previous Covid variants may not have immunity to the latest strain.

It comes as door-to-door testing for the South African variant launches in several parts of the country today as ministers attempt to “snuff out” worrying Covid mutations.

Residents in the London boroughs of Ealing, Haringey and Croydon will receive knocks on the door from today asking them to take Covid tests for the new South African variant.

Around 80,000 people in other areas around the country including Guildford, Maidstone, Walsall, Preston, Mitcham, Woking and Broxbourne will also be part of the surge testing plans.

A “small number” of people were found last week to be infected with the new mutation despite having no travel links.

Gene sequencing has so far found 105 cases of the variant, with 11 infections unlinked to foreign travel, prompting concerns the South African variant is now spreading in the community across the UK.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief epidemiologist at Public Health England, warned that existing vaccines may offer less protection against the South African variant, although they still offer a good level of immunity.

US biotech firm Moderna last week said it was trialling a new vaccine for the South African variant, after studies showed its current Covid vaccine was six times less effective against the new strain.

A leading French hospital executive warned that the Kent Covid variant now accounts for up to 20 per cent of infections in the wider Paris region, warning that “current measures are not enough” to curb the spread of the virus from the UK to France.

“We have initial results in the Paris region and they are not good”, said Remi Salomon, head of the medical committee of Paris hospitals. “We were at six per cent to seven per cent on 7 January, we reached 15 per cent to 20 per cent last week.”

“The variant will take over, we know it and that’s why the current measures will not be enough”, he warned.

