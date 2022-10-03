GLA Conservatives launch investigation into ULEZ expansion consultation

GLA Conservatives have launched an investigation into the consultation on the ULEZ expansion after allegations emerged.

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives’ transport spokesperson, wrote to London mayor Sadiq Khan demanding the consultation be opened to public scrutiny after the Telegraph this weekend reported that votes against the expansion might have been improperly removed.

“TfL has excluded entries for being ‘duplicate or not genuine,’ in a way that has disproportionately affected opposition votes and without any transparency over how those terms are defined,” Rogers wrote in the letter.

According to leaked documents seen by the paper, 66 per cent of respondents are against expanding the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) to encompass most of Greater London.

The consultation ran for two months, from 20 May to 29 July.

“Sadiq Khan must reassure them by confirming he will now scrap the ULEZ expansion and address the serious integrity concerns raised by the investigation,” Rogers commented.

Khan had in fact told the Evening Standard in May he would scrap the controversial proposal if met with an “overwhelming opposition.”

The mayor’s office rebutted the accusations, calling them “categorically untrue.”

“It’s clear this has been the focus of a coordinated campaign of opposition by drivers’ groups such as Fair Fuel UK, including from thousands of people who do not live or work in London,” a spokesperson said.

“It’s important that the views of all Londoners are taken into account as we move forward.”

Fair Fuel UK issued a statement on 1 October threatening legal action against Khan and TfL if the consultation’s results were manipulated.