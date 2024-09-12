Ghost Ship producer chairman ends 50-year career with historic brewer amid health concerns

The chairman of beer, spirits and hospitality group Adnams has stepped down from his role, citing health reasons for his immediate departure after nearly half a century with the business.

Jonathan Adnams announced his departure before the firm’s annual general meeting (AGM), which was followed by a unanimous approval to appoint Simon Townsend, who is the current non-executive director, as interim chairman.

Townsend will service as interim chairman until next year’s AGM.

Suffolk-based Adnams is one of the oldest names in British brewing, best known for its Ghost Ship, Broadside and Southwold beers.

“I’m saddened to be stepping down from the board earlier than planned but will of course continue to champion the business from the sidelines,” Jonathan Adnams said.

“Adnams has always been a lot more than just a name to me. The success of the company has been one of the biggest priorities in my life for almost half a century and I’m immensely proud of its achievements.”

The chairman’s departure ends a nearly 50-year career with the historic family brewer.

Jonathan Adnams joined in 1975 and worked in brewery engineering before joining the board in 1988. He was then appointed managing director nearly 10 years later in 1997 and became chairman in 2006.

“I’m also reassured that the principles on which we built the business – integrity, charity, innovation – are as present today as they ever were. That, as ever, is testament to its people,” he said.

“I am very pleased to see Simon step into the role of chairman of the board on an interim basis. He has the expertise and experience to guide Adnams through its current transition and help secure a long-term financial solution to underpin its growth ambitions.”

Townsend, who joined the board in 2023, said a “debt of gratitude” is owed to Jonathan Adnams for his contributions over the years.

He added: “His personal commitment to innovation – in our products through to our brewing and distilling capabilities – has been instrumental in building the foundations we continue to benefit from today.