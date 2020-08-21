Staying motivated and pushing yourself harder while exercising is very important.

It’s not as easy to have one-on-one time with trainers or enjoy classes with fellow gym-goers, making creative solutions essential. Furthermore, with the world still slowly inching its way towards a more normal way of life post-lockdown, staying connected while keeping fit remains a challenge.

Echelon Fitness’ bikes are shaking up the interactive home fitness market and connecting thousands to a global community. The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Bike offers unlimited workouts with professional trainers offers over 3,500 live and on-demand classes through its unique app. It’s also compatible with Facebook, Fitbit and Strava, so you’ll be able to connect with friends and family and keep each other updated with your progress.

Starting from £1,238.99, echelonfit.uk — Facebook: Echelon Riders Community, Instagram: @echelonfituk