Germany to reopen shops and restart football in lockdown easing plan

Germany’s federal government and its 16 states have agreed a plan to loosen lockdown restrictions, with shops to reopen and Bundesliga football to restart.

Social distancing rules will continue for another month in Germany and schools are likely to only gradually reopen.

Germany’s states have agreed to take responsibility for the timing of the reopening of the economy after lockdown.

If there is a second spike in infections, however, rules could be tightened up on a state-by-state basis.

Germany went into lockdown in March to slow the spread of coronavirus, which has killed nearly 7,000 people in the country. That is far lower than the UK’s 29,500 coronavirus deaths.

The reproduction of the virus has been declining in recent days in Germany, leading to lobbying from state governments and business groups to loosen restrictions.

A draft document seen by Reuters and prepared by the federal chancellery for a telephone call Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding with state heads today laid out some of the plans.

States will decide on the gradual reopening of universities, bars, trade fairs, cosmetic studios, brothels, theatres, cinemas and discos all under certain hygiene and distancing concepts, the document said.

The document said amateur open-air sports could resume in Germany, as could professional football in the top two divisions under certain conditions.

Sources told Retuers that Germany’s top flight Bundesliga was likely to kick off on 15 May.

The memo said the start of matches must be preceded by two weeks of quarantine, possibly as a training camp.

According to reports of the talks, two households will be able to meet and eat together under Germany’s new eased lockdown restrictions.

The UK also appears to be set for a relaxation of its coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce a roadmap for loosening restrictions on Monday.

According to the Times, the UK government has drawn up plans for a three-stage reopening.

The first phase of relaxation will involve outdoor workplaces and small shops reopening.

The second will involve large shopping centres reopening and more people being encouraged to return to work, the report said.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and leisure centres will be among the last businesses to reopen, the Times said.