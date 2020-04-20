Angela Merkel slams ‘discussion orgies’ as German shops reopen

German Chancellor Angela Merkel today lashed out at “discussion orgies” taking place across the country as some shops opened their doors for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

In a party meeting over video conference Merkel warned extended debates in some states about how to ease lockdown measures risked increasing rates of infection.

It came as some German retailers, car and bicycle dealers and bookshops reopened this morning under an agreement reached with state leaders last week.

But the chancellor raised concerns that a slowdown in Germany’s infection rate could be reversed due to lax social distancing, with many people drawn to parks during warm weather over the weekend.

Germany has the fifth highest number of Covid-19 cases behind the US, Spain, Italy and France, but its death toll is relatively low at 4,404 thanks to widespread testing.

Under the newly-relaxed rules, retailers whose premises are under 800 square metres are allowed to reopen, but must practise strict social distancing and hygiene rules.

All Germans have also been urged to wear face masks, with their use compulsory in some states.

It marks the German government’s efforts to limit the economic impact of the shutdown without sparking a fresh wave of infections.

Countries across Europe have taken tentative steps to roll back lockdown measures, allowing some shops and factory workers to resume business.

Norway this morning reopened nursery schools after a month of closure, while daycare centres and primary schools were reopened in Denmark last week.