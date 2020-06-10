UK lockdown: Zoos and drive-in cinemas could reopen from 15 June

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today expected to outline which sectors of the UK economy will reopen after lockdown on 15 June, such as zoos and drive-in cinemas.

The UK is slowly reopening its economy after it entered lockdown on 23 March, leading to the widespread closure of restaurants, pubs, gyms, cafes and most shops save supermarkets and pharmacies.

However, with new coronavirus deaths falling, Johnson has targeted 15 June as the next stage of reopening – with non-essential retailers and secondary schools set to open their doors.

However, strict social distancing measures will remain in place for the time being.

The 15 June is likely to see safari parks and zoos, as well as drive-in cinemas, added to the list of shops allowed to reopen.

A spokeswoman from the Prime Minister’s office told Reuters: “This is by necessity a careful process, but we hope the reopening of safari parks and zoos will help provide families with more options to spend time outdoors, while supporting the industry caring for these incredible animals.”

Retailers including bookshops, clothes outlets, toyshops, record shops and indoor markets can also reopen from 15 June.

The government is expected to announce the changes to the UK lockdown in today’s news conference at 4pm.

From 1 June people have been able to meet in groups of up to six outdoors in a public park or in somebody’s garden. Those from different households are still required to remain two metres apart.

However, an EY survey suggests four out of five UK shoppers would feel uncomfortable trying on clothes in fashion stores after lockdown ends.

Theme park giants Legoland, Thorpe Park, Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures are set to open next month, before schools do.

The four theme parks, which are all owned by Merlin Entertainment, plan to open their doors to the public on 4 July.

Yesterday the government abandoned plans to return primary school pupils to the classroom by July. That means schools in the country are set to remain closed until at least September after shutting during the UK lockdown.