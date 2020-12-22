Germany bans UK travellers until January 6 amid mutant strain fears

Germany has gone further than other EU countries in barring UK travellers until January 6 amid fears of the new Covid-19 mutation.

EU countries put in place a temporary ban yesterday until midnight tonight after PM Boris Johnson warned a new strain found in the UK was more easily transmissable.

This morning Germany went further and banned all UK travellers until the new year, along with entry from South Africa, where another strain has developed.

The decision by the French Government to close the border to UK residents on Sunday night has caused chaos at Dover, with goods stuck in lorry queues on the M20.

The UK Government is believed to be working on a new health protocol alongside the French authorities but progress has been slow.

Boris Johnson has criticised in particular the decision to ban truck drivers, saying the risk was “really very low” that an individual haulier could cause an outbreak.