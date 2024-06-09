George Ford out of England’s tour to New Zealand

England’s first-choice No10 George Ford has been ruled out of his side’s summer rugby tour to New Zealand this month.

England’s first-choice No10 George Ford has been ruled out of his side’s summer rugby tour to New Zealand this month.

The Sale Sharks fly-half is still recovering from a pre-existing injury to his Achilles and will miss the two Tests against the All Blacks and the one against Japan in Tokyo.

England head to the Land of the Rising Sun for a match against Japan on 22 June before two matches against New Zealand on 6 and 13 July. England have not toured the country since 2014.

“Naturally we’re disappointed that George won’t be with us in Japan and New Zealand but, following specialist medical advice, and in consultation with George himself, we have decided this is the best course of action,” said head coach Steve Borthwick.

“George is a big part of the England team and is an excellent professional who I know will rehab diligently to ensure he gets himself right as soon as he can.”

The absence of George for England will leave the door open to Harlequins No10 Marcus Smith and Fin Smith – who won the Premiership with Northampton Saints on Saturday, albeit he looked to have picked up a niggle.

Charlie Atkinson of Gloucester has been training with England in recent weeks and could head on the plane as the third choice No10.