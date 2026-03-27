Geneva ready to peak under in-form Bowman

Hugh Bowman landed a treble at Happy Valley on Wednesday

IT IS safe to say 45-year-old Australian jockey Hugh Bowman is riding on the crest of a wave at present.

The former LONGINES World’s Best Jockey celebrated his third success in the BMW Hong Kong Derby aboard Invincible Ibis a week ago and followed up with a winning treble at Happy Valley in midweek.

Bowman, who is renowned for his strong late finishes and has been nicknamed the ‘Head Waiter’ by many in the city as a result, was due a change of fortune after some near misses recently. His confidence will be sky-high at present, and he is worth following in the next few weeks.

Presently chasing Zac Purton from afar, lying second with 44 winners in the jockeys’ championship, Bowman has his card marked in 10 of the 11 races and looks unlikely to leave the track empty handed.

Although Brilliant Express only makes each-way appeal in the seven-furlong S.H. Ho Alumni Handicap (9.35am), he probably has better prospects when picking up the ride on the Zac Purton-discarded Patch Of Stars in the feature contest.

Bowman must be relishing the opportunity of climbing back on GENEVA in the six-furlong Wu Yee Sun Alumni Handicap (10.40am).

GENEVA and Bowman have tasted success together twice in the past but the five-year-old looked in desperate need of the run when only managing third on reappearance earlier this month.

With a record of winning twice second-up, and an impressive course and distance record of three wins and six places from 10 races, his chance is obvious. With that said, keep an eye on newcomer Red Maestro, who looks potentially a smart type.

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The Morningside and Lee Woo Sing Alumni Handicap over a mile (11.15am) is a real headscratcher for form-pundits, with many gallopers holding strong claims.

It may, however, be worth taking a chance with the Bowman-ridden FAMILY JEWEL who made a belated seasonal reappearance over the course and distance early this month.

The Caspar Fownes-trained gelding was noted making late headway in that contest and looks guaranteed to come on for the run.

With a record of winning second time up on his CV, and three course and distance victories to boot, he can cause a surprise and is worth a close look on the odds board.

POINTERS

Geneva 10.40am Sha Tin

Family Jewel e/w 11.15am Sha Tin