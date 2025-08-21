Genesis Electrified GV70 review: heading off the beaten track

Genesis is to Hyundai what Lexus is to Toyota – a luxury cousin to a mainstream brand. For years, Lexus was viewed as a retirement treat for the elderly, but it worked hard to change that image, creating one of the all-time great supercars in the LFA and a striking GT in the LC 500, which somehow gets cooler by the day.

As I opened the door of the Genesis Electrified GV70, revealing its ivory quilted leather, I found myself wondering what incredible supercars Genesis might need to launch to bolster its own image. However, I am sub-30 years old, and after a week with the GV70, I both want one and think it’s genuinely cool.

Effortlessness is the first requisite of anything truly cool, and the GV70 excels without lifting a finger. It glides along, soaking up bumps and delivering a laid-back driving experience, with active sound cancellation to cocoon you from the outside world. For something with the handling dynamics of a blimp, this is also a seriously quick car in a straight line.

An electric head-rush

The accelerative pull is mind-altering for a car of this size and weight, but more impressive than the speed itself is how it is disguised. The power delivery is so understated and drama-free, the only sign you’ve floored it is the head-rush as blood drains from your face. And that’s before you hit the Boost button, unlocking the full 490hp output for 10 seconds.

The ease of rapid acceleration makes it completely addictive, until I realised that using Boost every chance I got was quickly chewing up the GV70’s respectable – but below industry standard – 287 miles of range.

The GV70 is effortless to drive, partly thanks to an array of clever tech. I arrived at destinations feeling refreshed, helped by the optional Serenity and Comfort Packs, which add a scent diffuser and Ergo Motion seats respectively. While I’d save the £260 for the former, the fully adjustable ergonomic seats in the £1,070 Comfort Pack were sensational. They also fulfilled a curious childhood ambition of driving a car with massage seats.

Designs on a Bentley

The second defining feature of cool is a refusal to conform to the norm. Even choosing the Genesis over more well-known (and mostly German) brands is a quiet rejection of the ordinary. I can only recall seeing a handful of GV70s before, so driving one feels like flying under the radar and being ahead of the curve.

It would be remiss not to mention the Bentley Bentayga, given how often the GV70 is compared to it. The two SUVs share many styling cues, including the winged logo that appears to have just landed on the metallic ‘Ceres Blue’ of this particular car’s body, its wake carving out the bonnet’s shape.

Apart from a huge chrome grille, the GV70 looks less glitzy than the Bentayga, but holds its own in terms of presence – an achievement, considering it costs around half as much. Prices start at £74,100, although my test car was priced at £81,185.

Inside the Genesis Electrified GV70

Ivory leather does suggest that Smooth or Magic are the pre-programmed radio stations of choice, but I’m sure more ‘Radio 1’ specifications are available if you’re more familiar with Roman Kemp’s work than his dad’s.

The GV70’s interior is built with real quality, which brings me to the final characteristic of cool: self-assurance. The materials and lighting throughout the cabin feel luxurious but unpretentious, the brushed aluminium-look centre console complemented by subtle blue ambient lighting. Everything feels solid, and the premium finishes inspire confidence that the car was built with quality in mind.

The only slight dip comes from the plastic navigation control wheel. Given this is an element you interact with frequently, it could feel more tactile and reassuringly expensive.

The premium finish is backed up by some quirky tech aimed at those who have grown up in the smartphone era rather than folk more comfortable with a rotary dial. Most functions are controlled through the vibrant and easy-to-use 27-inch screen, and the key can be replaced by your phone to open the car, plus a fingerprint scan to start it.

Read more The best luxury cars to buy in 2025

However, don’t ditch the key too hastily, as it can also be used as a remote control to manoeuvre the car into and out of tight parking spaces.

Verdict: Genesis Electrified GV70

The GV70 gracefully blends style, refinement and performance in a way that rivals many luxury SUVs. While it definitely appeals to the older generation with its quilted massage seats to help ease back pain, I believe it’s also an aspirational option for the generation that knows Off-White as a streetwear clothing brand, rather than a Dulux shade.

Genesis is cool because it’s an ‘if you know, you know’ brand – one you’ll want to own now before everyone else does. It feels elegant, tech-savvy and authoritative without being flashy.

The Electrified GV70 has a real presence on the road yet never feels like it’s overcompensating. Being effortlessly quick, confidently different and quietly assured, it embodies all three elements of cool into one accomplished package.

Want to know what the Genesis Electrified GV70 is like to live with every day? Read Richard Aucock’s long-term review.

Genesis Electrified GV70

Price: £74,100

Power: 490hp

0-62mph: 4.2 seconds

Top speed: 146mph

Battery size: 84.0kWh

Charging speed: 350kW

Range: 287 miles