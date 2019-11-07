General Election 2019: PM Johnson says candidate's rape comments 'unacceptable'

Boris Johnson has said a Conservative candidate’s comments that women should “keep their knickers on” during a conversation about rape were “completely acceptable” – but has stopped short of saying Nick Conrad should step down.

Conrad, a BBC Radio Norfolk host, made a series of comments during a live debate about footballer Ched Evans, who was convicted of rape five years ago, before the sentence was quashed.

The then-29 year-old said: “I think women need to be more aware of a man’s sexual desire, that when you’re in that position that you are about to engage in sexual activity, there’s a huge amount of energy in the male body, there’s a huge amount of will and intent, and it’s very difficult for many men to say no when they are whipped up into a bit of a storm.

“It’s the old adage about if you yank a dog’s tail then don’t be surprised when it bites you.”

During the radio discussion, Conrad said if “a woman says no” and a man persisted then that was “absolutely abhorrent”.

But he added: “In their fury against men and masculinity they actually forget to stop and say if you tease, if you jump into bed naked with a man, if you give him all the signals and then he acts upon them, then you are partially responsible.

“If you don’t wish to give out the wrong signals it’s best probably to keep your knickers on and not get into bed with him.”

Conrad was censured by the BBC and Ofcom at the time. However on Wednesday he was chosen to stand for the Conservative safe seat of Broadland in Norfolk.

Today, after a HuffPo article revived the scandal, Johnson told reporters on the election trail: “Those comments are completely unacceptable, he has apologised long ago but I can’t stress that those comments are completely unacceptable.”

But Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said the candidate must be dropped.

“These views should be consigned to the dustbin of history,” she said. “They have no place in the 21st century, let alone in parliament. He is not fit to be an MP and it would be an affront to women everywhere if he were to become one.

“The Conservatives must drop him as a candidate immediately but I have no faith that they will.

“Boris Johnson himself wrote that the way to deal with advice from a female colleague was to ‘just pat her on the bottom and send her on her way’, Johnson’s been accused of squeezing the thigh of a young journalist at a work lunch and just yesterday one of his senior ministers resigned after misleading the public about what he knew about his aide’s role in sabotaging a rape trial.

“We must stand against the misogyny that infects the Conservative Party from top to bottom, including their own leader.”

