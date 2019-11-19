General Election 2019: Boris Johnson accuses Jeremy Corbyn of 'ducking' Brexit ahead of TV debate

Boris Johnson has accused Jeremy Corbyn of “ducking” Brexit, ahead of the pair’s first TV debate in this General Election.

In a letter to the Labour leader, the Prime Minister called on his rival to explain his position on a second EU referendum, and whether he would back Leave or Remain should the matter come to a second vote.

Johnson wrote: “The public have a right to know where the two candidates for Prime Minister stand on the big questions facing the country at this election. So far in this campaign, you have ducked those questions.”

He also asked how much Corbyn would be willing to pay into the EU budget in return for “access to markets”, after he suggested this weekend that Labour would agree to pay for access to the EU’s Single Market.

Johnson also demanded a “guarantee that every Labour candidate supports your Brexit policy”.

The two men will go head-to-head during a live broadcast hosted by Julie Etchingham for ITV. The debate kicks off at 8pm and will take place in Salford.

Ahead of the debate, the Britain Elects polls tracker has the Tories on an average of 39.9 per cent, ahead of Labour on 29 per cent.

The Liberal Democrats, who have lost their legal challenge to be included in the debate, are on 15.4 per cent. They are trailed by the Brexit Party, on seven per cent, and the Green Party, on 3.2 per cent.

