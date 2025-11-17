Gen Z Swaps Coffee for Cocktails

Nearly half of Gen Z Brits say they prefer to end a meal with an Espresso Martini cocktail instead of an espresso, according to a new survey by Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company. While 48 percent of 18-29 year-olds prefer an Espresso Martini cocktail, that number falls to 20 percent for those aged 45 years or older.

The UK consumer survey was conducted as part of the seventh annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, which anticipates the key trends redefining global cocktail culture and the spirits business in 2026.

The Trends Report confirms Gen Z is driving cocktail culture more than ever, with half of 18-29 year-old respondents saying they prefer to celebrate a special moment with a cocktail instead of Champagne, 32 percent saying they drink more cocktails than wine, and 30 percent choosing cocktails over beer.

The survey also reveals the extent to which Gen Z is familiar with cocktail culture. Almost one-third (31 percent) think of an Americano first as a cocktail, before a coffee – compared to only nine percent of those aged 45 and over.

The aperitivo occasion is becoming increasingly significant in the UK too. The survey found that 37 percent of Gen Z consumers and 42 percent of millennials are routinely enjoying earlier evenings out, while 47 percent of respondents are going to nightclubs less often.

“Gen Zers are not drinking less, they are just drinking differently,” says Steve Young, Business Unit Director for Bacardi in the UK. “The global trend of drinking, eating and socialising earlier in the evening is true in the UK too and it’s being driven by younger consumers.”

The popularity of this new aperitivo occasion for younger consumers is reflected in the growing demand for the longer, lighter-tasting, Spritz cocktail like the ST-GERMAIN Spritz. In fact, Gen Zers rank the Spritz as their number one cocktail for 2026.

Another trend being driven by Gen Z is the rise of convenient, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails with 40 percent of 18-29 year-old respondents saying that next year they will be drinking more RTDs, like the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE & tonic in a can and the recently relaunched BREEZER. These cocktails combine convenience and quality, and can be easily enjoyed out and about. This will be happening even more in 2026 with 45 percent of Gen Zers saying that next year they will be going to more casual outdoor gatherings, and 40 percent going to more festivals.

Commenting on what cocktails Brits will be enjoying in 2026, Davide Zanardo, Prestige Field Sales Manager for Bacardi, said: “Gen Z is drinking very differently to the rest of the population and that’s reflected in their top 10 cocktails for 2026. While the Gin & Tonic is ranked the UK’s number one cocktail overall, it doesn’t even feature in Gen Zers’ top 10.

“Gen Zers choice of cocktails is driven by the occasion with the Spritz ranked number one, thanks to the popularity of the late afternoon aperitivo and the Espresso Martini cocktail ranked joint second.”

Top 10 cocktails for 2026 overall are: Top 10 cocktails for Gen Z (18-29 years) in 2026: 1. Gin & Tonic 1. Spritz 2. Rum & Coke® 2. Espresso Martini cocktail 3. Mojito 3. Vodka & Lemonade 4. Vodka & Lemonade 4. Rum & Coke® 5. Espresso Martini cocktail 5. Vodka Soda 6. Spritz 6. Mojito 7. Piña Colada 7. Tequila Sunrise 8. Vodka Soda 8. Martini cocktail 9. Margarita 8. Whisky & Coke® 10. Whisky & Coke® 8. Piña Colada

About the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report

The report, created in collaboration with strategic foresight consultancy, The Future Laboratory (TFL), draws on data from Bacardi-led and external research, bartender interviews and TFL insights to identify the movements that are influencing flavour preferences, drink styles and cocktail experiences in the coming year. Globally, Bacardi surveyed 11,000 consumers in 11 markets including 1,000 in the UK.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world’s largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D’USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL’S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 163 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

