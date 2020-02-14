GCA Altium acquires Stella EOC in expansion into entertainment

Investment bank GCA Altium has announced it will acquire Stella EOC, a technology and media investment banking boutique.

The strategic acquisition will strengthen GCA’s technology practice and add to its expertise in the entertainment space.

GCA have previously advised on some deals in the entertainment sector, such as the sale of 33 per cent of Jay Z’s Tidal sale to Sprint, but the strategic acquisition will broaden its specialism.

The duo did not disclose how much the deal was worth.

Stella EOC has led on a number of deals in the UK, including the £50m sale of daily newspaper the i to the publicly listed DMGT.

It also advised on the £45m investment from US-based Valance Media into London-based producer Fulwell 73, which produces the likes of ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

It also marks an expansion into the Nordic region for GCA Altium, which already has a strong presence in central Europe.

Chief executive of GCA Altium Phil Adams said: ““We are pleased to announce our acquisition of Stella EOC.”

“GCA Altium and Stella EOC are a great fit in that we can expand our coverage even further into wider European markets including Nordics and Benelux, where we have not had a presence to date and where we see exciting opportunities for our clients across the globe.”

“Stella EOC is a leader in the technology and media M&A space and as such, perfectly complements our strong technology sector focus.”

Frederik Malmberg, managing partner at Stella EOC, said: “This combination with GCA marks a new chapter for Stella EOC.”

“After a sustained period of growth and having delivered landmark tech and media transactions across Europe, we’re delighted to embark on this next phase, extending our expertise to the US and Asia and delivering an extended range of services to our clients and stakeholders.”

GCA Altium will acquire 44 members of staff from Stella EOC – 23 of which are based in London – bringing GCA’s total headcount to more than 500 employees operating in 14 countries.