Customer generation platform MVF buys Appwiki amid online sales surge

Digital customer generation platform MVF has bought Dutch software comparison site Appwiki amid a surge in the number of firms attempting to boost their online capabilities due to the coronavirus crisis.

The acquisition, which will allow MVF to use Appwiki’s comparison technology, comes as demand for digital consumer generation has soared due to the acceleration of online shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK-based MVF, which has partnered with firms such as Salesforce, Samsara and Verizon, has added 121 new clients since the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

The deal is the 6th acquisition MVT has made in five years, following the purchase of Tech.co and Startups.co.uk.

MVF chief executive Michael Teixera said: “We’re really excited about what Appwiki will bring to MVF.

“The brand has had huge success in the Netherlands which opens up a new market for MVF, and they are a great team who have built some really powerful comparison engine technology and data analytics capabilities that we can utilise globally across our publishing sites and with our partners.

“One really exciting aspect of the acquisition is AppWiki’s cutting edge proprietary comparison tools that give customers the opportunity to get tailored software recommendations in real time.

“Adding this unique functionality to our publishing tech stack will allow us to expand our growing software revenues as well as offering greater transparency to our users and really well matched and engaged customers to our clients.”