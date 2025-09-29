GBK: Gourmet Burger Kitchen creates 600 jobs amid profit return

Sales at Gourmet Burger Kitchen jumped during 2024.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen has created almost 600 jobs as it returned to profit during its latest financial year.

The restaurant chain increased its headcount from 1,652 to 2,235 in 2024, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

The results have also revealed that Gourmet Burger Kitchen achieved a pre-tax profit of £4.8m for the year, having made a pre-tax loss of £4.7m in 2023.

It is the first pre-tax profit the business has registered since the £6.7m posted for the 12 months to 2 January, 2022.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen’s latest accounts have also confirmed that its turnover jumped from £96.2m to £124.9m in 2024.

The business has been owned by ‘chicken king’ Ranjit Boparan’s food empire since a deal in 2020 saw it rescued out of administration.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen wary of inflation

A statement signed off by the board said: “Inflation has emerged as a significant economic issue and is set to rise via higher fuel costs coupled with increases in National Insurance.

“Management will continue to monitor and assess the impact of these matters and take appropriate steps to mitigate their impact on the cost base of the company.”

Gourmet Burger Kitchen added: “Management are well progressed in delivering the synergy benefits from bringing the branded restaurants under the stewardship of one executive management team and using the skill and scale of the wider group buying structure to leverage cost benefits.

“This has helped mitigate the impact of inflationary cost pressures in 2023 and 2024 and opportunities exist looking further ahead.”

On its future, the company said: “The existing business and future growth are funding from free cash flow and the continued financial support of its owner who has committed to provide sufficiency liquidity and capital expenditure where needed.

“The business continues to commit in investment in its core assets: its people, property and product, through excellence and innovation to ensure customers receive the very best experience delivered with quality and provenance.”