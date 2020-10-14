Gourmet Burger Kitchen rescued by 'chicken king' Ranjit Boparan

The multi-millionaire owner of a UK poultry business will reportedly buy Gourmet Burger Kitchen, in a move that will rescue more than 600 jobs.

Ranjit Boparan, who is known as the “chicken king” after founding the 2 Sisters Food Group, will buy GBK through a pre-pack administration, Sky News reported.

Read more: New Byron owner Calveton mulls acquisition of rival chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Boparan has built one of the UK’s largest casual dining groups through taking over struggling restaurants. He rescued Italian restaurant chain Carluccio’s earlier this year.

The broadcaster reported that the deal, which could be completed as soon as today, is expected to save around 650 jobs and 35 restaurants.

Dozens more restaurants are likely to close permanently, costing several hundred jobs.

More to follow