GB Snowsport announces new partner with Olympics looming

London headquartered insurance broker McGill and Partners has partnered with GB Snowsport ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympic in February and March.

The short-term deal will see the organisations partner up after a successful World Cup season for GB Snowsport, with the likes of snowboard cross racer Charlotte Bankes, skier Dave Ryding and freeski big air’s Kirsty Muir all getting podium spots in recent competitions.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland have won a total of 34 medals across the history of the Winter Olympics, picking up one gold and one silver last time out in Beijing.

Medal highs of five in both Sochi and Pyeongchang remain the team’s most successful hauls in Olympic history.

GB Snowsport’s Vicky Gosling said the organisation is “extremely excited to be going into the new season in partnership with McGill and Partners”, adding that “we’re delighted that we get to welcome McGill and Partners into that team ahead of a year that has the potential to be one of the most exciting in British snowsport history”.

Snowsport changes

It comes amid increasing interest in snowsport and the commercial landscape within it. Earlier this year US Ski and Snowboard said they’d “seriously consider” private equity investment into their sport, while serial investors CVC Capital Partners once mulled a major investment into the International Ski Federation.

And last year, chief executive of major British snowsport sponsor Quinn Estates, Mark Quinn, called upon UK business to invest in the sector.

“There is a role to play for UK Sport, but I actually think there’s a bigger role for British business,” Quinn told City AM in 2024.

“KPMG sponsors the Norwegian Ski Team. Why don’t they sponsor the British ski team given, they have a huge London presence? They’re not majorly based in Norway.

On the partnership with GB Snowsport, McGill and Partners’ Steve McGill says “GB Snowsport is a natural fit for our brand and culture, and together we look forward to making a real impact in both sport and business”.