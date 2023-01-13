Gatwick’s passenger numbers soar staggering 420 per cent on 2021 – but airport is STILL behind pre-Covid levels

Gatwick’s passenger levels have soared over the past 12 months following the reopening of air travel post-Covid. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Gatwick’s passenger numbers have soared over the past 12 months following the reopening of air travel post-pandemic restrictions, but it’s still down on pre-Covid levels .

The West Sussex hub reported that almost 33 million people passed through its gates in 2022, up over 420 per cent on last year’s 6.3 million passengers.

Nevertheless, the airport is lagging behind 2019 levels, as passenger levels are still 71 per cent of pre-pandemic numbers.

Gatwick’s sustained recovery has also led to a return of long-haul routes, including Delta Airlines resuming daily flights to New York and British Airways introducing new services to Canada and the US.

The airport made the headlines yesterday after Air India announced it will add four new destinations from Gatwick, including Goa and Amritsar.

Read more UK economy shockingly grows in November on back of World Cup pub boost, raising hopes of shallow recession

“We still have some way to go but we’re looking forward to welcoming even more passengers this year, including those flying to our growing choice of long-haul destinations,” said chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard.

Gatwick’s rivals

The announcement comes as Heathrow and Luton posted their latest figures.

London’s flagship airport announced on Wednesday its passenger numbers skyrocketed to 5.9 million last month despite the challenges caused by the Border Force strikes.

Overall, Heathrow remained in line with former expectations of 61.6 million people using the hub in 2022.

Whereas Luton’s annual figures were still behind pre-Covid levels even though the airport has recorded its busiest Christmas Day ever.

The capital’s fourth largest hub reported more than 13 million visitors over the past 12 months – 37 per cent down on 2019’s 18 million passengers.