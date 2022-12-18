Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager until 2024, FA confirms

Southgate has pondered his future as England manager since the World Cup exit to France last weekend

Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on as manager of the England men’s team until 2024, the Football Association has confirmed.

The announcement ends speculation over his future, after Southgate hinted that he might walk away following last week’s World Cup quarter-final elimination by France.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England Manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign,” said FA chief Mark Bullingham.

“Gareth and [assistant manager] Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

The decision means that Southgate is set to lead England at a fourth major tournament.

He helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, their best performance in 28 years, and only a second ever final at Euro 2020 last year.

Hopes were high that England might go one better at the World Cup in Qatar, but Harry Kane’s late penalty miss saw them exit 2-1 to holders France after a close game.

Southgate admitted he had been stung by some criticism over the past year and said he needed time to consider whether he had the energy to see out his contract.

After a week of reflection, however, the former England, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace defender informed the FA he would be staying after all.

Players had been quick to urge him to remain in charge, having presided over the most successful period of any England manager apart from 1966 World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey.

Euro 2024 is set to take place in Germany in 18 months’ time.