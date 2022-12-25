Gantry McGantryface? Competition to redesign motorway architecture begins

Motorway gantries are set for an overhaul

National Highways is seeking an “elegant” and “innovative” new design for motorway gantries in England.

The Government-owned company is holding a competition to replace existing designs for the structures, which a leading architect described as “cumbersome”.

The display of information to drivers has evolved over several decades from basic signs at the side of carriageways to overhead gantries.

Modern structures keep road users updated with details about live traffic conditions and safety hazards.

The competition to find a new design is open to architects and architect-led teams.

National Highways chief highways engineer Mike Wilson said: “This is a great opportunity for us to start to look for creative solutions aligned with our commitment to good road design.

“Existing designs tend to emphasise function over form.

“Our challenge is to create innovative structures – that can accommodate the required signage and equipment – that are more sympathetic to the environment.

“The competition opens up the opportunity to develop a more streamlined, elegant and consistent visual appearance for roadside gantries to enhance drivers’ experience when driving on England’s motorways and major A-roads.”

Jonathan McDowell, architect adviser at the Royal Institute of British Architects, which is running the competition, said: “It is very encouraging that National Highways are actively engaging the design community in helping to improve the design of these ubiquitous but cumbersome parts of the motorway experience.

“We look forward to seeing a wide range of creative and elegant proposals that take up the challenge.”

Submissions must be made by January 24, with the winner invited to work with National Highways to develop their concept.

The competition is part of a wider push to beautify motorways and major A-roads.

Design guidance published by National Highways in July included recommendations such as “minimising clutter” and providing “clues” about how to drive.

It also said: “Teams should consider the view from the road to help enhance the physical sensation of travel.

“Monotonous tunnel-like corridors with no varied views or interest should be avoided as they may increase driver fatigue.”

Gantries above the M25 were repeatedly scaled by Just Stop Oil activists in November, bringing traffic on the UK’s busiest motorway to a halt.

National Highways said at the time that the structures need “a degree of accessibility” for maintenance crews.

Press Association