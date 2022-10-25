Gamebox inks £80m worth of franchise deals as ex-PizzaHut chief steps in

London gaming platform group Immersive Gamebox has inked nearly £80m worth of franchise deals over the next three years.

The deals will see the company, which has bases in London Southbank and Wandsworth, expand to more than 250 locations.

The company has recently appointed a new chief operating officer, former Pizza Hut and BrewDog executive Lisa Paton, as it embarks on expansion.

Gamebox, formerly known as Electric Gamebox, has cut deals with leisure companies in Germany and the United Arab Emirates. It is also in advanced talks with group’s in Australia and Canada.

The company builds interactive digital rooms, called ‘gameboxes’, in which users can play immersive games.

Virtual reality and in-person gaming experiences have taken off in popularity over the last few years.

Gamebox has already worked with Angry Birds and Netflix’s Squid Game to build high tech entertainment experiences.

“We are delighted to sign franchise deals with such strong partners as part of the rapid expansion of Immersive Gamebox,” CEO and founder Will Dean said.