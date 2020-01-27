Secret Cinema signs deal with Disney for immersive film productions

Secret Cinema today said it has signed a multi-title agreement with Disney to bring some of the entertainment giant’s biggest hits to life in London.



The immersive cinema company said the first shows will premiere in the capital this year, with plans to expand the events to Los Angeles and New York.



Secret Cinema was launched in London in 2007 and has since staged over 70 productions, transforming films into a live music, art and theatre show.



While the firm did not name the titles involved in the deal, Disney’s slate of movies includes Marvel blockbusters such as Avengers and the Star Wars franchise.



In 2015 Secret Cinema staged a production of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, while other hits have included Stranger Things and Shawshank Redemption.



“Working with The Walt Disney Studios is much more than access to a treasure trove of titles, it’s about bringing together a unique combination of skills and expertise to build ever more authentic and amazing experiences, raising the bar again for what we mean by immersive cinema,” said Secret Cinema chief executive Max Alexander.



The deal was signed with Studio Lab, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Studios aimed at using tech to create new storytelling methods across the conglomerate’s range of studios.



“We are excited to bring this innovative and immersive new cinema-going format to the Walt Disney Studios family, and to be a part of introducing it to new audiences here in the United States,” said Matt Deuel, head of business partnerships for Studio Lab.



“Working with Secret Cinema, we’re able to create a whole new way for fans to engage with some of our most beloved films.”



Studios are said to be increasingly interested in signing deals with immersive cinema outlets as they look to draw additional revenue from old films.

