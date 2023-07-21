G20 financial watchdog needs to show teeth on crypto

This week, the G20’s Financial Stability Board (FSB) set out an unprecedented, robust approach on digital currencies, saying that globally agreed rules leave crypto firms with no choice but to introduce basic safeguards.

Citing the collapse of FTX and the demise of TerraUSD/Luna coins last year as a basis for ramping up their stance, the FSB’s final recommendations call for “consistent and comprehensive” regulation of the crypto market.

“As recent events have illustrated, if linkages to traditional finance were to grow further, spillovers from crypto asset markets into the broader financial system could increase,” the FSB said.

“Therefore, crypto asset players need to stop operating outside the regulatory perimeter or in non-compliance with existing rules,” FSB Secretary General John Schindler told reporters.

“These players can no longer argue there is a lack of regulatory clarity, as our framework makes clear the standards that should apply.”

This tougher approach should be welcomed by all sensible crypto investors.

I have long advocated for a global regulatory framework as it will help drive prices for the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, among other cryptocurrencies.

Clarity in regulations would reduce apprehensions regarding potential legal risks, attracting a broader array of investors, including institutional players, to participate in the market.

As more traditional financial institutions and funds enter the space, substantial capital inflows could drive up demand for cryptocurrencies and subsequently push prices higher.

In addition, a coherent regulatory environment would fuel greater adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies.

With clear rules in place, businesses could confidently integrate digital assets into their operations, leading to increased acceptance and utilization. This broader practical application would create a virtuous cycle, elevating demand for cryptocurrencies and positively influencing their prices.

Plus, a global regulatory framework would facilitate easier market access for cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers, allowing them to expand their offerings internationally. A more seamless and transparent market infrastructure would attract a larger pool of investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and reduced price volatility.

In my view, the FSB’s move has to be a positive one. But I also have doubts as whether the Board has enough ‘teeth’ on this issue.

Established in April 2009 by the G20 group of major economies in response to the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, the FSB’s main role is to identify and address vulnerabilities and risks that could potentially threaten the stability of the global financial system.

But the FSB itself does not have direct regulatory or enforcement powers. Instead, it relies on the commitment and cooperation of its member countries to implement its recommendations and coordinate their regulatory actions to try and achieve global financial stability.

As such, I urge the FSB to apply sensible pressure to individual member nations to adopt their recommendations as quickly as possible.

This might cause some market volatility in the short term, but I believe, for longer-term investors, it will be hugely beneficial.