Future is Looking Bright for Lor’s seasonal debutant

Frankie Lor saddles five runners at Happy Valley on Sunday.

THERE is going to be plenty of support for the David Hayes-trained Harmony N Blessed who seeks his fifth course-and-distance win in the Kwangtung Handicap Cup (8.10am) over five furlongs.

The seven-time winning course specialist may be getting on in years, but he can still mix it with some of the best speedsters in the city, as shown when beaten in a photo by Dancing Code in July, and previously placed behind the smart Wunderbar at Sha Tin.

With Hayes’ go-to jockey Zac Purton booked for the nine-year-old, and an inside gate two in his favour, everything may look rosy, but he is going to face some stiff opposition vying for the lead.

The likes of speedballs Eternal Fortune, Parents’ Love and Candlelight Dinner are renowned for setting fast fractions from the off and could get Harmony N Blessed out of his comfort zone, potentially setting the contest up for a strong finisher.

A galloper who catches the eye form near the bottom of the handicap is LOOKING BRIGHT, who is capable of proving he is much better than his present handicap mark.

This lightly raced four-year-old son of Zousain produced an eye-catching performance in his final appearance of the season in July, when never seeing clear daylight all the way down the home straight but still managed to burst through in the closing stages to finish third behind useful handicapper Whizz Kid.

Since returning to the track after the summer break, Frankie Lor’s gelding has impressed onlookers in a couple of trials and is capable of causing a surprise on his seasonal appearance.

POINTERS

Looking Bright e/w 8.10am Happy Valley