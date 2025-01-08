Further delays will devastate the social care sector

Health secretary Wes Streeting (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The government’s decision to delay social care reform will simply prolong the crisis. The sector needs decisions not inquiries, says Martin Jones

Labour’s decision to delay a social care overhaul until 2028, announcing an independent commission led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock, is another devastating blow to a sector in desperate need of reform. For years, social care has been in crisis and instead of taking immediate, decisive action, we are yet again subjected to more delays, more discussions, and ultimately, another report that risks gathering dust while the sector continues to crumble.

It’s now 14 years since we had the report from Andrew Dilnot known as “Fairer Care Funding”. It was meant to be a turning point for adult social care but all that has happened since is that an already critical situation has worsened. To announce a solution that inevitably means years more delay on any meaningful action is simply inexcusable.

Key industry bodies, such as Age UK and the King’s Fund, as well as providers such as Home Instead have offered numerous insights and recommendations for reform over the years, yet governments consistently fail to act as a convenor, instead preferring drawn out reviews and investigations.

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne claim on Sky News last week that Labour is “stabilising” social care and “investing in prevention, carers, and care workers” ring hollow in the face of the ongoing challenges providers and families endure daily. Care providers like Home Instead, which represent a significant portion of the independent sector, are reeling from the government’s recent employer National Insurance hike, which disproportionately affects us. This policy alone will cost Home Instead an additional £9m annually – a staggering amount in a sector where staffing costs dominate operational budgets. There is irony to looking for a long-term plan for social care whilst making hiring more expensive and more difficult. The sector’s issues with recruitment are well documented. How is making this problem worse ‘stabilising’ social care?

Social care needs reform, not more reports

The proposed independent commission, slated to start in April, aims to build a “national consensus” through a phased review concluding in 2028. But waiting three years for any tangible outcomes is an unacceptable response to a problem that needs immediate solutions. Families, care workers, and the elderly cannot afford more delay. Social care requires urgent reform, not another academic exercise in analysis and consultation.

The solutions are out there. Increased funding for community-based care, improved workforce planning, and the adoption of innovative technologies can all play a crucial role in rebuilding the sector. These are actionable strategies, not pie-in-the-sky ideas, and they demand immediate attention. What’s missing is not knowledge but the political courage to act decisively.

Recent research, in the form of our New Ageing Index, shows a majority of the general public want action not reports and inquiries. Many also believe the future of social care should be taken out of government hands.

Labour’s inaction will not only hurt millions of vulnerable people and their families – it will also have significant political repercussions. Older voters, who care deeply about this issue, will remember this failure to act. Politicians of all parties must recognise that addressing the social care crisis isn’t just a moral imperative – it’s also a political necessity.

Social care needs action, not more reports. We call on Labour to step up and deliver the change this sector so desperately needs – before it’s too late.

Martin Jones is CEO of Home Instead