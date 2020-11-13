Full-fibre broadband firm Hyperoptic opens new London headquarters

Challenger broadband firm Hyperoptic is set to move into new headquarters in London amid growing demand for next-generation internet services.

The company will make the short hop from its current offices into two floors in Kings House in Hammersmith. It also has offices in Manchester, Reading and Belgrade in Serbia.

Read more: Virgin Media switches on gigabit broadband across London

Hyperoptic has grown steadily since its inception in 2011, and now provides superfast broadband to homes in 43 towns and cities across the UK.

Last year global investment firm KRR took a majority stake in the company in a deal understood to be worth £500m.

Hyperoptic said its new office space had been designed to cater for new working practices during and after the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seamlessly adjusted to new working practices that have changed what the notion of a traditional office should be,” said Naleena Gururani, chief people officer at Hyperoptic.

“We believe that the new office should be a showcase of what’s best in our culture and a reliable resource, which employees can use when they want to come together to collaborate and create amazing things. We are confident that we have created this at Kings House and we look forward to welcoming our colleagues over the coming months.”

Read more: Full-fibre broadband failings ‘disproportionately’ hit small businesses

Hyperoptic is one of a number of challenger firms looking to cash in on growing demand for fibre broadband services in the UK.

The government has pledged to bring the new network to all homes across the country by 2025, but the industry has warned this target is likely to be missed without additional support.