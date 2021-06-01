FTSE 100 jumps 1.2 per cent to start June on front foot

London’s FTSE 100 surged this morning as heavyweight commodity stocks lifted the index and the pound climbed to a three-year high.

The blue-chip index soared 1.2 per cent higher in early trading, with base metal miners gaining 3.1 per cent as they tracked higher copper and iron prices.

It comes after a shift in tone in Britain helped the pound scale February’s peak to reach $1.4250 this morning.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell also gained more than 1.8 per cent each after Brent crude topped the $70-mark on favourable demand outlook.

“The FTSE 100 is well positioned to benefit from firm oil prices and global reflation theme,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“It should surf on business reopening, rising inflation, prospects of tighter monetary policies, higher rates, and tapering.”

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also rose 0.8 per cent, as Wickes Group added 4.1 per cent after the retailer said sales had surged in April.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was miner Rio Tinto, who rose 4.2 per cent, followed by Anglo American, up by 3.8 per cent.

Glencore and Antofagasta also rose 3.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively, rounding off a morning of gains for miners.

HSBC was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 0.7 per cent, followed by Standard Life Aberdeen’s 0.6 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, NatWest and Hikma Pharmaceuticals both dipped by 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian markets hit a one-month peak today, buoyed by the global stock rally as the dollar languished near multi-month lows.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4 per cent, taking its total gains made so far this year to nearly seven per cent.

Taiwan’s and South Korea’s indexes also notched gains, as the latter’s exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years last month.

European stocks were set for a mixed start, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3 per cent.

