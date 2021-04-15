FTSE edges higher on market open

London’s main market edged higher this morning, boosted by gains in heavyweight mining stocks.

The FTSE 100 had risen 0.35 per cent around 15 minutes after the open, and the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 was up 0.29 per cent.

Miners added 1 per cent to the FTSE 100, providing the biggest boost to the index as they tracked higher metal prices.

Winners & losers

Out of the blocks this morning Shell (A class shares) performed the best, up 3.6 per cent, followed by industrial company Antofagasta, up 2.5 per cent.

At the other end of the scale Legal & General was this morning’s worst performer, down 3.6 per cent, following by wealth manager St James’s Place, down 2.2 per cent.

The worst performers this morning were populated with finance firms, with Standard Life Aberdeen, Hargreaves Lansdown and Lloyds Banking Group also among this morning’s 15 FTSE 100 losers.

Elsewhere Asian shares slipped today, dragged down by Chinese stocks as recent upbeat economic data raised fears of monetary policy tightening, while the dollar index struggled near one-month lows.

Futures for Eurostoxx 50 and Germany’s DAX started in negative territory while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.2 per cent.

The mood was less positive in Asia where most major indexes were in the red.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 per cent after two straight days of gains. It was last at 690.12, a long way from a record high of 745.89 touched in February.

Japan’s Nikkei pared early gains to finish 0.07 per cent higher while New Zealand’s benchmark index fell 0.9 per cent.

Chinese shares stumbled with the blue-chip CSI300 index down 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropping 0.8 per cent.