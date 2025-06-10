FTSE 100 circles record high on hopes of more interest rate cuts

The FTSE 100 is on track for a record close.

The FTSE 100 stormed towards a record high on Tuesday morning after fresh economic data fuelled hopes of further interest rate cuts from the Bank of England.

The UK’s flagship market inched up as high as 0.5 per cent in early trading hitting 8,875.73p putting it on track to surpass March’s record close of 8,871.31p.

But the index quickly retreated on gains to around 8,864p tossing its all-time closing high into uncertainty.

York-based builder Persimmon led the risers up three per cent with Barratt Redrow and Taylor Wimpey both up two per cent.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.4 per cent to 21,373.28p in early trading.

This came on the back of a duo of economic news with the unemployment rate rising to 4.6 per cent from 4.5 per cent and wage growth hitting 5.2 per cent in April.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the rallies came “on hopes that the easing wage pressure will prompt further rate cuts from the Bank of England”.

The FTSE 100 secured a record 16-day run of consecutive gains last month as markets bounced back from President Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught. However the streak came to an end as pharma stocks slumped after a controversial US appointment.

Lenders and gold miners buck the trend

Raised expectations of a rate cut marked a headache for lenders on Tuesday, which struggled to escape the red.

Natwest was down over one per cent, with Barclays and Standard Chartered around 0.8 per cent.

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, said: “Wage growth has fallen, though it is still outstripping inflation, and today’s figures are already impacting market expectation when it comes to rate cuts.

“Whilst the smart money is still on no cut at the Bank of England’s meeting next week, the softening in the labour market and cooling wage increases have added to expectations that the MPC will deliver another cut later in the summer.”

Rolls-Royce once again gave the London market a boost rising near two per cent after the firm was named the winning bidder for UK small nuclear reactors.

Meanwhile, goldminers topped the index’s fallers with Fresnillo down nearly three per cent and Endeavour over one per cent.

Gold prices have responded bullishly to the deteriorating state of the US dollar, but with trade talks between the US and China set for this week the price has retreated to around $3,330, compared to $3,400 just last week.