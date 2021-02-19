FTSE 100 slips as lockdown batters retail sales

London’s FTSE 100 dipped by 0.1 per cent on Friday as a drop in January retail sales underlined the damage inflicted on businesses through the latest national lockdown.

Data on Friday showed British retail sales fell deeper than expected last month as non-essential shops were forced to close again.

Sales dipped by 8.2 per cent in January compared to December’s level, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said today.

While retail muted the commodity-heavy FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 edged up by 0.2 per cent.

Read more: Win for diversity as all-male boards disappear from the FTSE 350

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was software company Sage, which was up 2.2 per cent, followed by International Airlines Group, up by almost 1.6 per cent.

Segro and Auto Trader also rose 1.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively.

Mining company BHP was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by almost 2.9 per cent, closely followed by Standard Chartered’s 2.8 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, NatWest tumbled to an annual loss for 2020 after Covid-19 restrictions crunched household spending.

Shares in the bank also fell by more than 2.7 per cent this morning.

Read more: NatWest tumbles to £351m loss in 2020 as bank shuts door on Irish market

Around the world

Elsewhere, Asian stocks slipped from all-time peaks on Friday as underwhelming US data dented investor confident in a faster economic recovery from the pandemic.

Europe’s Euro Stoxx 50 Index and Germany’s DAX futures both creeped up by 0.2 per cent, while Australian stocks were down 1.3 per cent.

Read more: Pound sterling in touching distance of $1.40 as currencies enter ‘post-Covid world’