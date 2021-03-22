FTSE 100 slips as energy and mining stocks drag down market

London’s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 per cent on Monday as oil and metals prices slipped over fears of slowing demand.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was dragged by energy and mining stocks, with oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell both falling.

Mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP also dropped, falling between 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 slipped 0.2 per cent as it was hit by falling industrials stocks.

Travel uncertainty

The decline comes as social care minister Helen Whately warned Britons to wait before booking summer holidays as infection rates rise across Europe.

Travel and airline stocks fell by as much as eight per cent on Monday as IAG, TUI and Jet2 lost gains from when the UK announced its post-lockdown ambitions in February.

“It is also going to be messy for any kind of international travel,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

“After we had a really good run-off in these stocks on the optimism of vaccines and various other reasons, investors are worried that the summer season might be over before it’s even begun.”

The FTSE 100 has rebounded nearly 37 per cent from a Covid-driven crash last year on vaccine-led optimism, but has struggled to reach pre-pandemic highs due to commodity prices and lockdown measures.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was NatWest, who rose 3.7 per cent, followed by DIY retailer Kingfisher, up by more than 3.5 per cent.

Kingfisher, the owner of B&Q and Screwfix, this morning announced that sales and profit surged last year, boosted by its click and collect offer, as consumers began DIY projects during lockdown.

Barclays and Rightmove also rose 1.9 per cent and 1.75 per cent respectively, while vaccine maker AstraZeneca gained 0.9 per cent after US trials deemed it safe and effective.

British Airways owner IAG was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping almost 7.5 per cent, closely followed by BT Group’s 5.1 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce and InterContinental Hotels dipped 3.9 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Asian stocks turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talks that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout.

The dollar was trading almost 12 per cent higher versus the lira, the sharpest move since August 2018 when Turkish markets were in a crisis.

The ripples were more modest elsewhere, with Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan adding 0.3 per cent.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 per cent, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, EUROSTOXX 50 eased 0.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures flattened 0.6 per cent.

