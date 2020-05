The FTSE 100 tumbled at the open as China’s plan to impose national security legislation in Hong Kong ramped up the country’s tensions with the US.

The blue-chip index dropped 1.8 per cent to 5,906 points. It followed Asian markets lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shedding more than three per cent.

US President Donald Trump said his government would react “very strongly” if China tried to impose new security laws on Hong Kong.

More to follow.