China poised to tighten grip on Hong Kong with new national security laws

China is reportedly set to propose draconian new national security laws for Hong Kong in a move that would tighten Beijing’s grip on the region.

The laws would ban secession, foreign interference, terrorism and all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government, the South China Morning Post reported.

The legislation, which could be introduced as a motion to China’s parliament, would also prohibit any external interference in the former British colony.

Hong Kong was plunged into turmoil last year after plans to allow extradition to mainland China sparked months of often-violent pro-democracy protests.

Critics argued that the proposals could undermine Hong Kong’s judicial independence and threaten the so-called one country, two systems framework that gives it some autonomy from Beijing.

But the new laws would constitute an even greater threat to the city’s freedom and potentially trigger a revision of its special status in the US.

Earlier this month US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he would delay a report into whether Hong Kong was sufficiently autonomous to gain special economic treatment from Washington.

The city’s special status has been key in it maintaining its role as a global financial hub. The Hong Kong dollar weakened following the report.

The reports are likely to lead to a fresh wave of protests, with online posts already calling for people to gather for demonstrations.

China’s parliament — the National People’s Congress — is due to begin its annual session tomorrow after months of delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

It would mark the second time Hong Kong has attempted to introduce national security legislation known as Article 23. Similar laws were floated in 2003 but shelved following mass peaceful protests.