The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red this morning despite better-than-expected economic data from China after the government hinted the coronavirus lockdown will continue for weeks.

Britain’s FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 per cent in early trading at 5,839 points, having risen as much as 0.9 per cent at the open.

European markets were more cheery, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600 index up 0.9 per cent. Germany’s Dax was 1.2 per cent higher and France’s CAC 40 was up 0.5 per cent.

Asian markets also rose overnight following the Chinese trade data. China’s SSE index was up 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was 3.1 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.8 per cent.

China’s trade figures for March showed an improvement from a weak performance in February. Imports and exports fell 0.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively, but these were much better numbers than analysts had predicted.

“Shipments picked up last month as factories re-opened and domestic demand began to recover,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

“But with economic activity in the rest of the world now collapsing, the worst is still to come for China’s export sector.”

FTSE 100 more downbeat than Europe

European market sentiment was also lifted somewhat by hopes that the spread of coronavirus is slowing across the continent.

Spain recorded the lowest proportional daily rise in deaths and infections since early March yesterday and let some businesses reopen. In Austria, thousands of shops are set to reopen today.

Yet Britain’s FTSE 100 was trading lower after foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the government is set to continue with the coronavirus lockdown. Reports said it could stay in place for another month.

“Against that backdrop the mere idea that we’ve seen the bottom for stocks would surely come across as wishful thinking,” said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets.

“Especially since hundreds of businesses are likely to find it difficult to survive lengthy lockdowns.”