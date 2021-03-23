FTSE 100 opens lower as UK imposes strict travel curbs

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning as tough new travel curbs rattled stocks on the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown.

London’s blue-chip index was trading 0.61 per cent lower at 6,686 points shortly after markets opened. The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 also slipped 0.54 per cent.

It comes after new laws were unveiled that will hand a £5,000 fine to anyone in England trying to travel abroad without good reason.

This took its toll on travel stocks, with Intercontinental Hotels Group, British Airways owner IAG, Easyjet and Ryanair all tumbling.

Oil majors BP and Shell, as well as banks including HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds also slipped as investors were spooked by a fresh wave of lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe.

“The morning certainly had a whiff of 2020 about it, and though the European markets didn’t collapse after the bell, it was hard to shake the negativity that comes from being stuck in a loop of the same headlines for months on end,” said Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

New figures this morning also showed a surprise fall in unemployment, which dropped from 5.1 per cent to five per cent in January.

However, this remained above the same time last year, while analysts warned the furlough scheme is still propping up the labour market.