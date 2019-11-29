FTSE 100 opens lower as trade war worries weigh

The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning as escalating trade tensions between the US and China took their toll.



London’s blue-chip index was down 0.5 per cent in early trading, as stuttering trade talks were compounded by a lack of economic data or earnings.

Friction between the world’s two largest economies has heightened after US President Donald Trump earlier this week signed two bills in support of protesters in Hong Kong.



The move sparked an angry response from Beijing, which said the endorsement was “full of prejudice and arrogance”.

FTSE All-Share Risers

Company Price Change (%) Reach 93.30 +11.74 Ocado 1,342.50 +11.13 Virgin Money UK 177.60 +4.47 Kenmare Resources 231.00 +4.05 VP 916.00 +3.15

“Fears that Donald Trump’s decision to sign a law backing the Hong Kong protestors is certainly a weight on sentiment and may be blamed for this drift, but we need to see whether this will have a material impact on trade talks or whether Beijing will set that to one side,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.



The decline followed a dip in Asian markets overnight, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index suffering a two per cent decline. The FTSE’s weaker trading means it is back under 7,400 points.

FTSE All-Share Fallers

Company Price Change (%) St James’s Place 1.067.00 -4.65 Gem Diamonds 54.80 -4.53 Carrs Group 144.00 -4.00 City of London Investment Group 414.00 -3.72 Aptitude 582.00 -3.64

The tensions also weighed on European stocks, with Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac 40 down more than 0.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively.



The pound was flat against both the dollar and the euro at the start of the session, as last night’s climate debate had little impact.

The downward trend in London stocks was bucked by publisher Reach, which jumped almost 12 per cent after it confirmed it had abandoned its pursuit of JPI Media and reported a slowdown in revenue decline.



Online grocer Ocado also jumped after it announced a licensing deal with Japanese retail giant Aeon.

