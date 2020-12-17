FTSE 100 opens higher as global markets hit record highs

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning after global stocks hit record highs on the back of the US Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates near zero.

As trading began this morning London’s premier index rose 0.3 per cent as investors continued their optimistic run.

Markets were helped higher by the growing belief that the UK will sign a Brexit deal with the EU, although official sources still insist that there are considerable obstacles to overcome.

The FTSE 100 is now up 18 per cent from the beginning of November, although the bourse remains 12 per cent down for the year.

The FTSE 250 of midcap firms, a barometer of Brexit sentiment, rose 0.2 per cent in early trading.

The biggest riser on the blue-chip bourse was advertising giant WPP, which said it expected sales to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, a year earlier than expected.

Shares jumped 3.6 per cent in the first hour of trading. Energy and commodities stocks were among the other early risers.

After the Fed’s promise to keep putting money into financial markets last night, today the Bank of England’s policymakers will set their own interest rates.

Although these are likely to remain anchored at historically low levels of 0.1 per cent, some have suggested that the central bank could go for negative interest rates instead.

A strong performance on Wall Street, which saw the Nasdaq hit a record high and the S&P 500 push upwards, carried on across the Atlantic this morning.

Germany’s DAX was up 1.5 per cent as of 8 o’clock, while the French CAC was up 0.4 per cent.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Markets in Europe have continued to push higher this morning as the landing zone for an EU/UK trade deal starts to come into view, with investors seemingly content to ignore continued surges in coronavirus cases in Germany, which continue to break new records.

“As far as a EU/UK trade deal is concerned, it would appear that fishing rights are the last significant obstacle for an agreement to be put to the UK parliament sometime in the next week or so, with reports of talks entering a “tunnel” helping the upbeat mood.”