FTSE 100 opens higher after Asian markets climb overnight

The FTSE 100 jumped out of bed this morning, rising as much as 1.5 per cent in the first hour of trading.

Blue chips HSBC and Johnny Walker maker Diageo helped the London market off to a strong start to the week.

The blue-chip index took its cue from Asian markets, which put in a strong performance on Monday amid signs that China’s economic recovery was gaining momentum.

The FTSE 100 index is currently up 1.447 per cent at 5,928.25, while the FTSE 250 index is trading 0.88 per cent higher at 17,205.75.

British lender HSBC surged 10.1 per cent after Chinese insurance group Ping An , the biggest shareholder, boosted its stake to eight per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.94 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.32 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51 per cent.

Sentiment in Asia was boosted by data that showed profits at China’s industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the UK government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.