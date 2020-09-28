London faces emergency two-week lockdown as coronavirus cases spike

Ministers are drawing up plans to enforce sweeping lockdown measures across the country including a ban on household mixing in London, as new coronavirus infections continue to hike.

Pubs, restaurants and bars may be forced to shutter for two weeks in both the North of England and in London, marking a return to so-called circuit breaker plans which were abandoned last week, the Times reported.

Members of different households may also be banned from meeting indoors indefinitely, as the government seeks to clamp down on social interactions following a spike in the R rate across the country.

Schools and shops would be allowed to remain open, alongside factories and offices at which staff could not work from home.

The Prime Minister is said to have been presented with the plans last week, but rejected them in favour of softer “return to working from home” rules and a 10pm curfew on hospitality venues over fears of a backlash.

A senior government source told the Times: “The nation and the party weren’t ready for us to go any further last week. There wasn’t a wide enough understanding of how substantial the second wave could be.

“Unlike the first lockdown, nobody has seen pictures of body bags in Spain or France on the TV yet, which had a very powerful effect… Tougher measures on social interaction will have to come though. They’re inevitable in some parts if you look at the numbers.”

It comes after the capital was on Friday added to the national coronavirus “watchlist”, with every single borough in London marked as an area of concern by Public Health England.

Government sources said the capital’s fate now hangs “in the balance”, after London mayor Sadiq Khan said the city is at a “tipping point”.

Khan added that London has seen a “sharp rise” in 111 calls, hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units.

A further 5,693 people were registered as having tested positive for coronavirus yesterday, while the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 41,988 after 17 further people died.

Junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky News this morning: “We don’t want to bring on new restrictions but of course we keep a constant eye on what is going on with the Covid rate.

“We were looking at what we might be able to do.”

