FTSE 100 live: London markets rise after inflation surprise, but pound slumps

Markets were in a watchful mood as traders anticipated decisions from the US Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan later this week.

London markets climbed on Wednesday after a surprise fall in inflation in August made investors increasingly certain that interest rates are at or near their peak.

The FTSE 100 was 0.6 per cent higher in early trade, hitting 7,705.34, while the FTSE 250 rose 1.2 per cent to reach 18,655.75.

Markets were buoyed after inflation fell to 6.7 per cent in August, down from 6.8 per cent in July. Most economists had predicted inflation would rise to around seven per cent thanks to rising energy costs.

Core inflation and services inflation, both measures which reflect the underlying rate more accurately than the headline rate, saw strong declines.

The fall in inflation casts some doubt on whether the Bank of England will hike rates again when it meets tomorrow.

“The case that interest rate rises have now gone far enough is looking increasingly convincing and the MPC could present a decision to hold fire as ‘wait-and-see’ rather than a definitive end to rate rises,” Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, said.

Either way, investors are growing increasingly confident that rates won’t have to go much higher. As Danni Hewson, AJ Bell head of financial analysis, pointed out “moments after the shock inflation number was released, the market expectation of a Bank of England rate rise began to plummet.”

This was bad news for the pound however, which fell 0.26 per cent against the dollar to trade around $1.2360. This is its lowest level since June.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments headed to the top of the FTSE 100, rising around five per cent each. Berkeley also rose 3.5 per cent.

The housing sector has been hit particularly hard by rising interest rates. There was also a positive read-across from construction firm Galliford Try, which posted a 88 per cent increase in profit and upped its guidance.

M&G also saw strong gains as it beat market expectations. While assets under management had fallen, it said it was beginning to see an uptick in net inflows as market conditions improved.

Shares in M&G were up 3.6 per cent.