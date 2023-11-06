FTSE 100 live: London markets make muted start after last week’s gains

London’s FTSE indexes had a quiet start to the week as investors look to build on the big gains recorded over the previous week.

After an extended period of under-performance, markets around the world surged last week as investors bet that rate cuts would come sooner than signalled in both the US and UK.

“There were a number of catalysts, with the Federal Reserve being at the heart of them, while the US bond market also saw a big rebound after the US treasury outlined lower than expected bond issuance for the quarter,” CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said,

“Throw in a goldilocks non-farm payrolls report and a couple of disappointing US ISM reports, and US 10-year yields saw their biggest weekly decline since March, as markets started to price in the prospect of rate cuts sometime in the summer of next year,” he said.

Continuing Asian equities recorded gains on Monday but European markets were unable to replicate their performance.

The FTSE 100 opened marginally lower at 7,416.64 while the FTSE 250, which is more aligned with the health of the domestic economy, dropped 0.34 per cent to 17,922.74.

Ocado rose to the top of the FTSE 100, climbing 5.0 per cent.

Melrose meanwhile climbed 3.7 per cent after signing a new $5bn deal with engines manufacturer GE Aerospace.

The new aftermarket services agreement will widen Melrose’s GKN Aerospace division’s current partnership with GE, surrounding its fastest selling high-thrust GEnx engines.

Shares in Prudential slipped slightly as it reported a slight slowdown in activity over the course of the third quarter.

The insurance firm saw an increase in profit in the nine months to September, but the speed of profit growth slowed from the first half.

“Consumer demand in Asia remained resilient and we have seen ongoing demand for both savings and health and protection products from both domestic and Chinese mainland visitor customers in Hong Kong,” chief executive Anil Wadhwani said.